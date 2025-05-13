7x NBA All-Star Reacts To Celtics-Knicks Game 4
On Monday night, the New York Knicks matched up against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round series, with the winner likely to take all the momentum in the series. If New York could pull off the win, a 3-1 series lead would position them well for their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000. Well, they did just that.
Backed by another stellar playoff performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks took the 121-113 win over the Celtics in a game that was more than just a regular loss for them. Star forward Jayson Tatum suffered what many fear to be an Achilles tear, which could jeopardize his status for next season. But buried in that headline is a different story, which a former San Antonio Spurs star highlighted.
Ex-Spurs All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge took to his X account, sharing a post about the use of the midrange shot in the Celtics-Knicks game.
"Man it’s nice to the midrange getting some work….," Aldridge shared. Throughout the game, players like Tatum, Brunson, and Mikal Bridges shot their fair share of shots from the midrange. In a league where the three-point shot has become so valuable and happens with more frequency than ever, Aldridge took time to respect the players using it on Monday night.
A former seven-time All-Star, Aldridge was known for his use of the midrange shot in his career. During two of his All-Star seasons in San Antonio, he shot more than 25% of his shots from 10-16 feet.
