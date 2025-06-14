Alex Caruso Joins Spurs Legend in NBA History After Game 4
After taking a ten-point lead in Friday night's Game 4, the Indiana Pacers were seemingly on the brink of taking a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder, making themselves just one win away from a championship.
However, the Thunder stormed back in a dominant fourth quarter performance to beat the Pacers 111-104, led by great performances from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Alex Caruso. Gilgeous-Alexander, as usual, led the way with 35 points on 12-24 shooting from the field and 10-10 from the free-throw line, while co-star Williams chipped in 27 points.
Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams are expected to do their jobs, but Caruso's incredible performance is certainly what took Oklahoma City over the hump. In 30 minutes of action, Caruso dropped 20 points on 7-9 shooting from the field, while collecting five steals on the other end.
Caruso now has ten steals through four games this series, becoming the first player to record ten or more steals in an NBA Finals series since San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili did it in 2003.
Caruso has been on a tear defensively this playoff run, and has been racking up some absurd steal numbers. Caruso recorded nine steals in round one, 11 in round two, eight in the Western Conference Finals, and now ten in the Finals. The 31-year-old guard has become the ultimate role player, similar to how Ginobili was in San Antonio.
In the 2003 NBA Finals, Ginobili recorded 13 steals through six games, helping the Spurs win a title over the New Jersey Nets as a rookie. Of course, Caruso would have to do a lot more to be recognized on the same plane as Ginobili, but his heroism throughout this playoff run has been incredible.