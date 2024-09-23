Austin Spurs Make Strategic Trade Ahead of Upcoming Season
In a G-League roster move, the San Antonio Spurs' affiliate, the Austin Spurs, traded the returning player rights to guard Kaleb Johnson to the Valley Suns in exchange for the rights to forward Justin Smith on Friday.
Smith, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, brings a wealth of talent and experience to the Spurs.
A standout at Indiana and Arkansas, Smith played last season with the Delaware Bluecoats, where he averaged 23.9 minutes per game and recorded10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
He showcased efficiency with a shooting percentage of 51.7% from the field and 52.6% from beyond the arc, making him a reliable offensive threat.
On the other hand, Kaleb Johnson, a 6-foot-6 guard, has spent the past four seasons in the G League with Austin. Although he has yet to make his NBA debut, Johnson has shown promise during his time with the team.
The Spurs are excited about welcoming Smith into their program and believe his skill set will enhance their competitiveness in the league.
This trade comes as Austin embarks on a new chapter under head coach Scott King, who is eager to implement his vision for the team. With fresh talent like Smith joining the roster, the Spurs are poised for a competitive season ahead.
