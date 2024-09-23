Inside The Spurs

Austin Spurs Make Strategic Trade Ahead of Upcoming Season

The Austin Spurs are looking to make an impact in the G-League next season as they continue to revamp their roster.

Mathey Gibson

Mar 17, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; View of the shoes worn by San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Moody Center.
Mar 17, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; View of the shoes worn by San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Moody Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a G-League roster move, the San Antonio Spurs' affiliate, the Austin Spurs, traded the returning player rights to guard Kaleb Johnson to the Valley Suns in exchange for the rights to forward Justin Smith on Friday.

Smith, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, brings a wealth of talent and experience to the Spurs.

A standout at Indiana and Arkansas, Smith played last season with the Delaware Bluecoats, where he averaged 23.9 minutes per game and recorded10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

He showcased efficiency with a shooting percentage of 51.7% from the field and 52.6% from beyond the arc, making him a reliable offensive threat.

Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Justin Smith (0) shoots the ball against Baylor Bears g
Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Justin Smith (0) shoots the ball against Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Kaleb Johnson, a 6-foot-6 guard, has spent the past four seasons in the G League with Austin. Although he has yet to make his NBA debut, Johnson has shown promise during his time with the team.

The Spurs are excited about welcoming Smith into their program and believe his skill set will enhance their competitiveness in the league.

This trade comes as Austin embarks on a new chapter under head coach Scott King, who is eager to implement his vision for the team. With fresh talent like Smith joining the roster, the Spurs are poised for a competitive season ahead.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

San Antonio Spurs Promote Gorgui Dieng to Assistant General Manager of Austin Spurs

'Huge Global Star': How Victor Wembanyama is Spearheading NBA's Competitive Parity

Tre Jones' Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024

Published
Mathey Gibson

MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News