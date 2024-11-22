Big Moments, Bigger Future: Stephon Castle Is Exactly What the Spurs Needed
The San Antonio Spurs have a proud tradition of elite guards. From Tony Parker to Avery Johnson, their legacy is one of smart, dynamic playmakers who step up when it matters most.
Now, Stephon Castle is looking like the next name to carry that torch.
The Spurs didn’t hesitate to use the No. 4 pick in last year’s draft on Castle, and it’s starting to look like a no-brainer.
At just 20 years old, Castle has the tools to be a top-tier NBA guard, and performances like Thursday night against the Utah Jazz are proof he’s on the right path.
In a game that highlighted the gap between two teams going in different directions, Castle stepped up with 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting.
He nailed all five of his free throws, dished out six assists, and only turned the ball over twice. It wasn’t just the numbers—it was the way he played in key moments, showing the poise of a seasoned vet.
"I never shied away from the big moments," Castle said after the game. "I've been in a lot of them at this point in my career. Not a lot of people can say that, but I've been in a lot of close games down the stretch. Just learning how to execute, just really stuff like that. I feel it's kind of cliché for me to say, but the experience that I have in those close game moments really just boosts my confidence."
Castle’s confidence is growing, and so is his impact.
He’s now averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Sure, his shooting percentages—38% from the field and 28% from deep—leave room for improvement, but that’s to be expected from a young player finding his rhythm in the NBA.
What’s more, Castle has a pretty great mentor in Chris Paul.
One of the best point guards in league history, Paul’s influence is already paying off. You can see it in Castle’s decision-making and the way he handles the game’s biggest moments.
When you pair Castle with Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, and the other young talent in San Antonio, it’s hard not to get excited about what the future holds.
The Spurs’ front office has been on a hot streak lately, and if they keep it up, Castle could be part of the next great San Antonio renaissance.