Big NBA Trade Idea Sends $53 Million Lakers Star to Spurs
The NBA seems to be at a standstill as free agency winds down and teams get a better picture of what their roster will look like for the 2025-26 season, but that does not rule out any blockbuster trades.
Of course, the Phoenix Suns trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets has been the biggest move of the offseason so far, and the San Antonio Spurs were one of the few teams that missed out on the 15-time All-Star, despite many reports about mutual interest.
Now, the Spurs could look be looking in a different direction to still find their next game-changer.
While some trade scenarios would help put the Spurs over the edge as they try to compete for a championship around Victor Wembanyama as soon as possible, San Antonio could be better off keeping their core young and building for the future. There is a way, however, they can get a proven difference-maker while staying young.
Lakers send Austin Reaves to Spurs in NBA trade proposal
Mark Morales-Smith of Fantasy Sports on SI proposed a wild trade that would send Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves to the Spurs, but possibly for an unforgiving price.
San Antonio Spurs receive: Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, second-round pick
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan, first-round pick
Reaves, 27, is a phenomenal player who recently broke out for the Lakers, but this would be an irresponsible trade by the Spurs. Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game as a third option for the Lakers last season, but there is a good chance the Spurs would not even trade Stephon Castle for him in a one-for-one swap.
Why the Spurs would not do this trade
Castle, 20, is coming off an NBA Rookie of the Year win, averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, showing glimpses of being a true difference maker on both sides of the ball and the exact player a team like the Spurs will need going forward. Trading away Castle for Reaves straight up would be a stretch, and San Antonio would throw in Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan?
The Spurs have no real reason to trade away Castle unless it is for a legitimate upgrade, like in a potential package to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jaylen Brown, and the last thing San Antonio would want to do is give the Lakers extra firepower.
The Spurs' new-look lineup, if they did this trade, would be a starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Austin Reaves, Keldon Johnson, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Victor Wembanyama, with a bench core of Dylan Harper, Luke Kornet, Carter Bryant, Gabe Vincent, and Harrison Barnes. All in all, this trade would likely make the Spurs worse.
