Boston Celtics Legend Reacts to Major Spurs, Gregg Popovich News
With Gregg Popovich's decision to step away from the sidelines as the San Antonio Spurs' head coach, the team he leaves behind now enters a new era.
Spearheading that charge is Mitch Johnson, the franchise's 19th head coach, who assumes the role after a year spent as the acting coach in Popovich's absence. He was "sworn in" on Friday.
"I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity," Johnson said. "I am thankful for Coach Pop, RC, Brian and Peter trusting me to carry on our culture and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”
After the news came, fans, players and reporters took to social media to share their stories of Popovich and bid him farewell.
"Shout out to Pop," former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Hell of a coaching career!"
"Love you Coach Pop!" Jeremy Sochan added.
In 29 seasons as the Spurs head coach, Popovich amassed 1,422 regular season wins, which is the most in NBA history. During his tenure, the Spurs captured five NBA championships.
"While my love and passion for the game remain, l've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."
After joining the Spurs in the summer of 1988 as an assistant coach on Larry Brown's staff, Popovich has enjoyed a 37-year career in the NBA as a coach and executive. He spent two seasons, from 1992-94, as an assistant coach for Don Nelson with the Golden State Warriors.
His other 35 NBA seasons have all been in San Antonio.
"Coach Pop's extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound," Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt said in a release. "His accolades and awards don't do justice to the impact he has had on so many people."
Popovich, 76, now transitions into a full-time role as the Spurs' president of basketball operations — a title he's simultaneously held throughout his coaching tenure.
Safe to say, he'll still be giving his input.
