Boston Celtics Legend's Honest Manu Ginobili Statement
Even though all-time debates are often based on stats, they don't always tell the whole story of a player. In the case of San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili, his career stats would have you thinking he was more of a solid role player than an all-time great shooting guard.
In 1,057 career games across 16 seasons, the Argentine great averaged a career 13.3 points per game to go along with 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds. However, that doesn't tell the whole truth of Ginobili, who had a pair of top 10 MVP finishes and was one of the greatest to ever play his position. Speaking on the ex-Spurs star, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce came to his support.
When discussing Ginobili's snub from the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, Pierce got honest and shared just how great Ginobili was during his prime. "Manu, I ain't gonna lie, he's one of the top five most difficult players that I've had to guard," Pierce shared in a recent podcast episode.
"Long-hair Ginobili was one of the best players in the league," Pierce added, referring to when the Spurs legend was younger. Coming over to the NBA at 25 years old, Ginobili was an All-Star by his second year in the NBA. He went on to have one of the greatest reserve seasons in NBA history in 2007-08, winning Sixth Man of the Year and finishing 10th in MVP voting.
Even though former teammates Tony Parker and Tim Duncan have more individual accolades than him, Ginobili was essential to that Spurs dynasty, and his peers recognize him as one of the all-time greats.
