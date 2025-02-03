BREAKING: De'Aaron Fox Reportedly Traded to San Antonio Spurs
The NBA world was shocked on Saturday evening, as ahead of the NBA's February 6th trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a three-team deal centered around of swap of Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. However, the NBA's trade deadline was still expected to see some names moves, such as Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Another one of those names expected to move was Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox. Fox, who requested a trade from the Kings last week, is a one-time All-Star and All-NBA selection. Given his age and status as an elite guard, he was set to be a major trade piece on the market. As rumors linked him to a move to San Antonio, a deal has finally been struck.
The San Antonio Spurs are acquiring De'Aaron Fox in a three-team deal that will include Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine heading to Sacramento. The Spurs will now pair star center Victor Wembanyama alongside Fox, creating a duo that can be paired together for a decade.
Fox will be entering the last year of his five-year, $163 million contract next season, as San Antonio will have the option to extend him this summer.
According to additional information by Shams Charania, the package is as follows:
Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin
Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)
Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS
Two days in a row, back-to-back blockbuster trades have shaken up the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Sacramento is Selling; Are Spurs Buying? Behind the De'Aaron Fox Saga
Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on Confrontation in Bucks-Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest All-Star in Franchise History