Breaking: Ex-Lakers, Spurs Guard Signs With 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have been the NBA's biggest disappointment this season, sitting in 11th place in the West with a 20-34 record at the All-Star break. The 76ers have one of the most talented trios in the league with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, but Embiid's injuries and George's underwhelming performances have led to a disastrous 2024-25 campaign.
As the 76ers already look ahead to next season after a crazy 2024-25 season, the franchise has turned overseas to bring in extra talent for an optimistic 2025-26 campaign.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the 76ers are signing Lonnie Walker IV to a two-year, $3 million deal. Walker IV, 26, was drafted 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 and put together four solid seasons before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022 free agency.
After a one-year tenure in LA, Walker IV signed with the Brooklyn Nets but has since fallen out of the NBA landscape. Walker IV took a chance overseas, signing with Zalgiris Kaunas of the EuroLeague. In 19 games with the Lithuanian basketball club, Walker IV averaged 13.6 points but is finally making his return to the Association.
Per Marc Stein, Walker IV will finish his season with Zalgiris Kaunas before returning to the NBA next season. With the 76ers year already practically down the drain, Walker IV gets an NBA safety net to return home to in the summer.
