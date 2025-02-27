BREAKING: Spurs' Gregg Popovich's Announcement on Health, Coaching Future
Seeing Gregg Popovich in the San Antonio Spurs’ locker room was an experience seldom had this season. Thursday was one of them.
For Mitch Johnson, who’s worked under the Hall-of-Famer since 2019 and for the Spurs’ organization at the G League level for three years prior to that, seeing the 76-year-old was a welcome sight. Yet, at the same time, a reminder of the guise under which he'd been operating since early November.
"Pop's impact on the organization," the Spurs' acting coach said back when the news first broke of Popovich's mild stroke. "It's hard to articulate ... We have a great staff and people that all have voices and that Pop empowers to coach ... and we're going to do it as a group."
Initially, that went well. Victor Wembanyama spearheaded a charge toward the playoffs as a second-year star with guidance from Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, and the arsenal of coaches Popovich had assembled before stepping away from basketball to focus on his health.
That didn't last long. Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the Spurs are now near the bottom of the Western Conference on a four-game losing streak, and to make matters worse, Popovich won't be returning this season.
That much he confirmed Thursday in a "emotional" meeting with the team.
"I've decided not to return to the sidelines this season," Popovich wrote in his first public statement since December. "Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding.
"I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."
Not much is known about Popovich's future beyond this year. His heir-apparent is not yet known and the Spurs' plans for life after him will likely take ample time to unveil. But as he practices what he preaches — keeping basketball in its secondary place — his players will stick by him.
Like they have from Day 1.
"I've paid attention to Pop my entire career," Paul said earlier in the season. "He, I think is one of the best, if not the best ... he's so selfless and he makes sure we understand how privileged we are to play this game and to be in the NBA.
"All the guys within our team, staff, everyone definitely miss(es) him because he's Pop."
