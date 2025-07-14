Breaking: Victor Wembanyama Announces Major Health Update
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs had a legitimate shot at making the NBA postseason had the French star not suffered deep vein thrombosis and missed the rest of the season. In 46 games, the 21-year-old averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks.
The Spurs acquired star guard De'Aaron Fox midseason, giving Wembanyama a legitimate partner on an up-and-coming team. San Antonio has been loading up on talent this summer as well, having drafted Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant in the lottery in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to Maxime Aubin of L'Équipe, Wembanyama is now officially cleared to return from his injury. The 7-foot-3 star got confirmation from the Spurs' medical staff last Friday and is now set to play basketball again, with the offseason a ways away from being over.
“I'm officially cleared to return," Wembanyama said. "It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago [last Friday]. Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!"
With Wembanyama and Fox expected to be ready to go for the start of the season, the Spurs are a sneaky contender for the playoffs. They went 34-48 without their star duo for a majority of the season, so with the two, plus added help, San Antonio should be dangerous.
Wembanyama made his first All-Star Game this past season and was on track to make an All-NBA team and potentially run away with the Defensive Player of the Year award.
