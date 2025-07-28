Caitlin Clark, Spurs Star React to Tyrese Haliburton’s Major Off-Court News
For Tyrese Haliburton, 2025 has been a year to celebrate in his basketball journey. Even though he went out in heartbreaking fashion with an Achilles tear in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, just reaching that point was something to brag about. Excluding Game 7, where he played just seven minutes, Haliburton averaged 17.7 points and 9.0 assists with a 15-7 postseason record.
A postseason that saw him climb the NBA player rankings with a plethora of clutch shots, such as his game-winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton shared with the world on Monday some major off-court news that drew reactions from across the basketball community.
Sharing on his Instagram, Haliburton announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Jade Jones, proposing on the Iowa State basketball court. "The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍," Haliburton captioned. Seeing this, the Pacers star drew plenty of reactions from across social media.
"WEDDING TIMEEEEE🥰🥰 LOVE YALL," Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark replied.
"Congrats family!!" San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell commented.
"Congrats!!" eight-year NBA veteran Frank Kaminsky commented.
"Congrats fam big time 🙏🏽🙏🏽," Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes commented.
"Congrats brotha 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," ex-Pacers guard George Hill replied.
As can be seen, plenty of positive reactions rained in for Haliburton and his now-fiancée. Even though he didn't get a ring with the Pacers this past season, Haliburton got one off the court. Now, he'll be focusing on rehab to prepare for another postseason run in 2027.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Makes Controversial LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Statement
Spurs Star De'Aaron Fox Listed on Unfortunate NBA Ranking