The Joe Gaither Show: Can Victor Wembanyama Make Olympic History for Team France?
"The Joe Gaither Show" returns this week with Matt Guzman to talk about the San Antonio Spurs' offseason as excitement mounts for the upcoming year. Guzman and Gaither discuss Team France, the NBA on Amazon, Stephon Castle and Chris Paul and grade the Spurs front office for the work done this offseason.
The show begins with a discussion on Team France as Victor Wembanyama looks to make national team history with the Paris Olympics. The French basketball team has finished second three different times, Can Wembanyama get the team over the hump in his home country and finally take down Team USA?
The discussion then moves into the NBA's decision to go with Amazon over continuing its partnership with TNT. Was the decision solely made with money in mind? How will the league's reach be on Amazon? Will the fans accept games moving to another streaming service?
Guzman then gives a grade for San Antonio's offseason after the dust is settling from a wild end of June and month of July. Did the front office do enough to help Wembenyama's quest to become one of the NBA's greats?
The show finishes up by highlighting an offseason question around Stephon Castle and Chris Paul. How should the Spurs plan to start the season with two very different players both vying for a starters role on the team?
The show can be seen on the Spurs On SI YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.