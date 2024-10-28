Castle’s Defense Paves the Way: How Spurs Rookie Is Holding His Own Early On
Two games into the season, it’s clear the San Antonio Spurs drafted a defensive gem in Stephon Castle.
The rookie, fresh out of the draft as the No. 4 pick, has already been thrown into the fire against top-tier talent, facing the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic and then taking on the Rockets.
While his box score numbers may not jump off the page, Castle's impact, especially defensively, goes beyond stats.
In his first game against the Mavericks, Castle logged 18 minutes, putting up eight points on 3-of-7 shooting (42.9%), with five assists and three rebounds. But the real story was how he handled defensive assignments against Irving and Doncic, who are both masters of exploiting even the smallest defensive mistakes.
Castle’s off-ball awareness was impressive; he consistently shaded Doncic to his weaker angles, keeping him from getting too comfortable in his sweet spots. On switches, Castle held his ground against Irving’s elite handles, using his lateral quickness to force difficult shots.
Though both Mavericks stars found ways to score (as expected), Castle’s defense stayed sharp without succumbing to over-aggression, something that often plagues rookies facing stars early on.
His defensive IQ stood out even more against Houston, where he logged a season-high 27 minutes. Although Castle struggled from the field, going 2-for-8 (25%), he maintained his defensive focus, notching two steals and a block.
It was clear the Rockets were wary of his reach and quickness; when matched up against ball handlers, he pressed just enough to make them uncomfortable without over-committing. When he did have space, he utilized it smartly, maintaining good defensive stance, keeping his hands active to deny passing lanes, and playing with an understanding of spacing that’s rare for a 19-year-old.
READ MORE: George Karl: San Antonio Spurs Are the Green Bay Packers of the NBA
On offense, the Spurs are allowing Castle to learn on the go.
Teams have been sagging off him on the perimeter, testing his confidence in his jump shot, and daring him to take mid-range pull-ups. His 0-for-2 from deep in both games shows he’s still working to find his touch, but his comfort with the ball in hand has been notable.
He’s not rushing his shot selection and is willing to keep the ball moving if he doesn’t see a good look. His five assists against the Mavericks were a good indicator of his court vision—he's already able to read defenders and find teammates on cuts and kick-outs, a skill that’s only going to improve with experience.
Though he’s had a few turnovers typical of rookie guards adjusting to the NBA’s speed and physicality, Castle’s passing has been disciplined.
He’s aware of the defense collapsing and anticipates where his teammates will be, often getting the ball out before defenders close in. His ability to handle pressure and make the simple, smart pass rather than forcing a play is something you’d usually expect from a more seasoned guard.
There’s no question Castle has the defensive potential to become one of the league’s more versatile perimeter stoppers.
As he refines his shot and adapts to the pace of NBA play, the Spurs’ system under Gregg Popovich is an ideal environment for him. He’s shown an early ability to impact games defensively and make plays for his teammates, and while his shot selection and consistency will need time, Castle is already laying the groundwork for a well-rounded game that will make him a valuable asset for San Antonio.
The defense, however, is his calling card—and for a rookie with two games under his belt, he’s setting a high bar.
