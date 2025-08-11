Celtics Legend Candidly Reacts To Wild Victor Wembanyama Moment
Before he became the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, basketball fans were well aware that Victor Wembanyama was going to become a special player. Standing at 7-foot-3 and having the skills of both a big man and guard, Wembanyama appeared to be the ideal player to take over the league in due time.
Looking back on his first two years, Wembanyama has put the league on notice, leading the NBA in blocks in both seasons and increasing his scoring average and efficiency from his rookie year. However, there's still more to come from the French international, and the pressure will be on for him to deliver a playoff berth to San Antonio next season.
Leading up to his third season, Wembanyama has been seen doing all sorts of stuff. From doing a retreat in China at the Shaolin Temple to making appearances at Fanatics Fest, Wemby has been everywhere. Recently, Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett teased an offseason workout with Wembanyama, which got fans buzzing.
Following that, a highlight from Wembanyama's rookie season with a reaction from Garnett has resurfaced, showing just how impressed Garnett is with Wemby's skillset.
Kevin Garnett's Candid Reaction
"But to Shammgod a ***** from the post?! Man, come on, man," Garnett said. The reaction was in reference to Wembanyama's dribble move against Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman during his rookie season. The dribble move, the Shammgod crossover, was popularized by current Orlando Magic assistant coach God Shammgod.
Garnett went on, calling out to teammate and podcast co-host Paul Pierce in awe of Wembanyama's move. One of the most talented big men in NBA history, impressing Garnett to the level he was is no small feat.
Kevin Garnett's NBA Career
Looking at Garnett's NBA career, specifically with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, he was always regarded as one of the best ball-handling bigs in the NBA. He averaged 3.7 assists per game in his career, but averaged 5.3 per game from the 1999-00 season to the 2004-05 season.
On top of that, and similar to Wembanyama, Garnett was an elite defender. Having just one Defensive Player of the Year trophy, he still logged 12 All-Defensive team selections and hovered around a block and a half a game during his prime.
If Wembanyama can pick up some traits from Garnett, rival NBA fans should be worried about what caliber of player Wemby can become.
Related Articles
NBA Announces Offseason Award for Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs Sign Former OKC Thunder Champion