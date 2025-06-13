Celtics Legend Reacts to Unexpected Victor Wembanyama Appearance
The San Antonio Spurs had hopes of a potential playoff push after the NBA trade deadline, after they struck a deal for Sacramento Kings All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox. Pairing him alongside superstar Victor Wembanyama, the two looked as though they could disrupt the bottom of the Western Conference standings and sneak in as a playoff team.
While that could've been the case, they ended up coming short of that after both Wembanyama and Fox were assessed with season-ending injuries. Looking to recover from the blood clot diagnosis and focus on a crucial third year in the NBA, Wembanyama's offseason journey has caught the attention of Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
"He locked in...," Pierce said on 'All The Smoke.' "He off the curls, all that light-skinned s***... that bald head is different...that look like 'I'm locked in'...."
Wembanyama, despite playing in just 46 games this season, led the NBA in total blocks with 176, averaging 3.8 per game. Standing at 7-foot-3 and having his combination of wingspan and skill, opponents struggle to score on him at the rim. However, he's progressed into a strong offensive threat as well, averaging 24.3 points per game this year, too.
There's no telling just what effect this monk retreat will have on Wembanyama, but it could be a good move for him to channel his mental side and become stronger with it next season. Playing in one of the most competitive Western Conferences we've seen in a while, it won't be easy if the Spurs plan on making the postseason next year.
