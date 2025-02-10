Inside The Spurs

Celtics Legend's Honest Statement on Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox

The San Antonio Spurs may or may not be headed to the playoffs, according to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce

Matt Guzman

Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Amid a slew of roster changes facing the San Antonio Spurs, not much can be said of a possible ceiling. Then again, in just year two of the Victor Wembanyama era, that's not alarming.

Trading for Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox was a big piece of the puzzle, especially since San Antonio retained its young core. Whether that will be enough to carry the Spurs to the playoffs, however, remains to be seen.

On a recent episode of KG Certified, both Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce weighed in on that.

"Spurs are going to make the playoffs," Garnett said.

Pierce disagreed. His argument revolved primarily around the fit of Wembanyama and Fox as the two co-stars in San Antonio.

"I like Wemby teaming up with an explosive guard," Pierce said. "That's what he's going to need. Chris Paul is the transition guard right now. He's going to teach you about the game ... everywhere (he's gone), they've won."

Chris Paul, with as much experience as he brings, certainly does bring a lot for Fox to look forward to. But as Pierce clarified, it might take some time before the Spurs reap those benefits.

"He's just talented right now," Pierce said. "Now you get this basketball mind behind you, and it's going to make you better. Moving forward, I don't think they'll make the playoff this year."

Matt Guzman
