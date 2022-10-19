Hornets vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in what will be their 2022-23 NBA season opener.

The expectations are bleak in terms of wins and losses for the Spurs this season after trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. San Antonio is committed to a long-term rebuild. Right now, the focus is on establishing winning habits for future success.

"It's a wonderful group of young guys," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "To be a championship program, you have to have a couple of superstars on your team. That doesn't exist right now. What we have is a bunch of guys who can all be part of a championship team if the other pieces arrive at some point."

It has been a negative offseason for the Hornets, who otherwise were considered one of the better rising teams in the NBA. Miles Bridges' future is in question after felony domestic violence charges. James Bouknight was arrested for suspicion of DWI earlier in the week and it remains to be seen what will be the result from that.

LaMelo Ball is coming off an All-Star season but will be sidelined to begin the regular season due to an ankle injury. He means a lot to their team given his averages of 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in just his second NBA season.

"With LaMelo out, some guys are going to get the ball coming to them more," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "Obviously, he's one of the guys we play through. Do you want to play a month without one of your better players? That's where it hurts you. But for two or three games, we have enough here."

Hornets vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Time: 7 p.m. (CDT)

Location: AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: WOAI/KXTNWWLS

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Odds: Hornets -4

Hornets vs. Spurs Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball - Out (Left Ankle Sprain)

San Antonio Spurs: None

Hornets vs. Spurs Projected Starters

Charlotte Hornets: G Terry Rozier, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Gordon Hayward, F Jalen McDaniels, C Mason Plumlee

San Antonio Spurs: G Tre Jones, G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

