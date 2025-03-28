Chris Paul, De’Aaron Fox's Message to Spurs Rookie After Milestone
SAN ANTONIO — It was never outlandish to think Stephon Castle could have a breakout rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs.
It wasn’t surefire, either.
Thursday night, however, Castle reached another milestone, fitting for the vast success he’s found in the NBA.
The Spurs’ combo guard recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers to eclipse 1,000 points on the season — becoming just the fifth rookie in franchise history to reach such a mark.
Safe to say, his teammates were happy to see his name on a list of San Antonio greats.
“Yeah, Rook!” De’Aaron Fox wrote on Instagram.
“Rook!!” Chris Paul added.
Castle joined Victor Wembanyama, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Willie Anderson on the 1,000 points list; he also paces all NBA rookies as the first this season to hit the mark.
If he goes on to take home the league’s Rookie of the Year Award? More history awaits.
San Antonio would become the fourth franchise to notch back-to-back Rookie of the Year recipients — the first since Minnesota with Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015 and 2016.
As far as Jeremy Sochan is concerned, that might as well be a forgone conclusion.
“Has it been a question?” he asked. “There’s no one out there on the ladder or even in his class that should get it. I think it’s (Castle’s) for sure.”
Castle and the Spurs are back in action at home against the Boston Celtics Saturday evening.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST
