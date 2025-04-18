Chris Paul Gets Honest About Potential Retirement
Chris Paul isn't done playing basketball. If he was, perhaps he would've been able to better reflect on his 20-year career after the final game of two decades worth of playing.
"For me, I'm still in it," he said, refusing to bite on a nod to retirement. "I'm still too in it to even reflect on all of that."
The question came in the form of a hypothetical. If Paul had played his final game, how did he feel about leaving the NBA stage with the Spurs?
Paul wasn't ready to address the if. But he did speak on what it meant to play in San Antonio, even without Gregg Popovich on the sidelines for the majority of the year.
“The word I use all the time is gratitude," Paul said, "having other guys showing up every day and making sure you're doing the work, not taking those shortcuts ... (I) feel good about it. I feel good about my experience here."
This season, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 82 appearances. He climbed to No. 2 on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, became the oldest player to play every game in a season and set several other assist milestones for the Spurs.
According to Golden State Warriors captain Steve Kerr, he'd make a great coach. Not many would contest such a thought — except maybe Paul.
And only because he's simply not done playing, yet.
