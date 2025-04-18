Inside The Spurs

Chris Paul Gets Honest About Potential Retirement

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul talks about retiring from the NBA

Matt Guzman

Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chris Paul isn't done playing basketball. If he was, perhaps he would've been able to better reflect on his 20-year career after the final game of two decades worth of playing.

"For me, I'm still in it," he said, refusing to bite on a nod to retirement. "I'm still too in it to even reflect on all of that."

The question came in the form of a hypothetical. If Paul had played his final game, how did he feel about leaving the NBA stage with the Spurs?

Paul wasn't ready to address the if. But he did speak on what it meant to play in San Antonio, even without Gregg Popovich on the sidelines for the majority of the year.

“The word I use all the time is gratitude," Paul said, "having other guys showing up every day and making sure you're doing the work, not taking those shortcuts ... (I) feel good about it. I feel good about my experience here."

This season, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 82 appearances. He climbed to No. 2 on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, became the oldest player to play every game in a season and set several other assist milestones for the Spurs.

According to Golden State Warriors captain Steve Kerr, he'd make a great coach. Not many would contest such a thought — except maybe Paul.

And only because he's simply not done playing, yet.

Related Articles

Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True

Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story

In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary'

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News