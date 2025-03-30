Chris Paul Makes NBA History in Celtics vs Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul made history against the Boston Celtics

Matt Guzman

Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) talks to San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) talks to San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center.
SAN ANTONIO — Death, taxes and Chris Paul reaching another milestone.

Saturday night, the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics made their way to Frost Bank Center, looking to keep their seven-game win streak alive. That much looks likely, but it wasn't all bad for the San Antonio Spurs.

Paul got the start, per usual, which pushed him into seventh place all-time in NBA history for games started. This comes one game after he climbed higher on the ladder of all-time games played.

All season long, Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson and Co. have bore witness to the antics and habits of one of the longest-tenered point guards to play the game.

As 39-year-old Paul said, the Spurs became his family.

"It's a testament to his longevity and what he's done and all the milestones and accolades that he's built up over his career," he said. ""You know, it's a humbling experience just to be a part of it."

Paul has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists through 72 appearances. Beyond this year, not much is known about his future with the Spurs; the veteran is only on a one-year deal, though that could be renewed.

Whether or not he comes back, however, won't change what San Antonio already knows.

As long as he's there, he'll be making history.

