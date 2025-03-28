Inside The Spurs

Chris Paul was brought in as a veteran presence for the San Antonio Spurs, but he's brought more than that

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Chris Paul has one more chance to do so this season following Thursday night, but as soon as Ben Taylor threw the ball in the air at Rocket Arena, he made NBA history once again.

Paul logged his 1,344th career game — this time against the Cleveland Cavaliers — and passed former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce to move into 16th on the NBA's all-time games played list.

This season, Paul was brought in to help Victor Wembanyama's development as well as Stephon Castle's. Beyond that, however, he's found a role as an impact point guard, averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists without missing a game for San Antonio.

"He's a very annoying guy to play against," San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox said, "but when you get on his team ... you understand how he's been able to — I mean, he dominated the league. At 6-foot, what he's done in this league for such a long period of time, I feel like he's dominated at his position."

Fox was acquired halfway through the year at February's NBA Trade Deadline, but in the short amount of time he had with him, even he learned plenty.

That much he wasn't shy about.

"Just being able to pick up on the little things that he sees," Fox said, "It's been helpful. He's played for 20 years in this league and he's been extremely great at it. You definitely try to soak up everything that he's telling you and showing you."

