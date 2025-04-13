Chris Paul Makes NBA History in Spurs vs Raptors
For the final time of the season, San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul made NBA history for the Silver & Black. All he had to do was line up for the opening tipoff.
The Spurs played host to the Toronto Raptors Sunday afternoon, marking Paul's 82nd start of the season — a first for any player in Year 20 of his career or later. Paul joins Michael Jordan and John Stockton as the only three players 39 or older to reach such a milestone. San Antonio is simply a witness.
"You know, it's a humbling experience just to be a part of it," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of Paul earlier in the season. "It's a testament to his longevity and what he's done and all the milestones and accolades that he's built up over his career."
This season, Paul has averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists on 42 percent shooting from the field. He's consistently been a leader for the Spurs' younger pieces, but that was expected. Perhaps what the veteran is more pleased with is the fact that he accomplished his one goal upon arriving in San Antonio.
"I (would) love nothing more than the opportunity to play, contribute, and hoop," he said during his introductory press conference. Now done with the 20th season of his career, he can safely say he did.
