Chris Paul Makes NBA History in Spurs vs Suns
AUSTIN, Texas — It didn’t take long for Chris Paul to scratch the record books once more.
Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs played host at Moody Center to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, and while the 20th-year star got his share of praise, it was Paul who stole the show in the first quarter.
The Spurs veteran nabbed his first steal of the game with around 5 minutes to play in the first period off a bad pass from Devin Booker, which propelled him into second overall in all-time steals.
Paul passed Jason Kidd to take sole possession of No. 2 with 2,685 career steals. He now holds that place on both the all-time steals and assists list.
Earlier Thursday, Paul spoke on behalf of the Spurs regarding Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. Despite losing such a key piece of the team, he emphasized the importance of continuing to play good basketball.
“You keep things in perspective as far as life and what it means,” Paul said. “but when the game comes around, we've got a job to do. That's a time for us to get everything off our mind, actually."
Halfway through San Antonio’s content against the Suns, that’s evident. Paul has 30 more games to play this season, and more records to chase.
