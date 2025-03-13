Inside The Spurs

Thirty-nine-year-old point guard Chris Paul has yet to miss a game this season for the San Antonio Spurs

Feb 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center.
There was never any doubt about the boon Chris Paul could be for the young San Antonio Spurs when he signed a one-year deal over the offseason to play alongside Victor Wembanyama under Gregg Popovich.

After all, the 39-year-old had been in the league for 20 years and had plenty of playoff experience to share with his new squad; a team which boasted the NBA's youngest roster the year before his arrival.

What perhaps came as a surprise was Paul's availability.

This season, the point guard has appeared in all 64 games, setting a league record for the longest streak of games played by a player in his 20th season or later. At first glance, it seems unlikely given his age, but not so much once his motive for joining San Antonio is recalled.

"I love nothing more than the opportunity to play, contribute and hoop," he said during his introductory press conference, stressing the latter verb.

With the Spurs, Paul has done so. Prior to Wembanyama's season-ending injury, San Antonio was primed to make a run at the postseason, and while that's not completely out of the realm of possibility, chances have slimmed down significantly.

Still, Paul feels grateful for the chance he had. Even if it was short-lived.

"San Antonio has been nothing short of amazing," Paul said. "The fans have been amazing, the staff, the team. You hear all of these stories about San Antonio, the Spurs, and how they're a first-class organization. To get an opportunity to experience and witness it, just gratitude."

Matt Guzman
