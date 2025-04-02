Inside The Spurs

Chris Paul Passes Lakers Legend to Make NBA History vs. Magic

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
SAN ANTONIO — It took Chris Paul zero minutes of game time Tuesday evening to make NBA history once again.

Paul started for the San Antonio Spurs against the Orlando Magic to continue his healthy streak this season and move up on the NBA's all-time games played list, passing Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the process.

The point guard has now played 1,347 games in his career — good for 16th all time.

This season, Paul is averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 42.5 percent shooting from the field. He's yet to miss a contest.

"I admire that about him," Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Paul's perfect attendence. "He prepares himself to play every single night. I hope he plays these last eight or nine."

As it stands, that's looking likely. It's certainly not surprising, given the mindset Paul arrived in San Antonio with.

"I only have one goal ... and that's to win," Paul said. "I don't care if it's practice. I don't care if it's a shooting contest. I don't think you should play anything if you're just doing it for s**** and giggles."

With a slew of injuries all year, San Antonio fell short of their winning goal. But wherever he could, Paul played a pivotal role. And made some history in the process.

