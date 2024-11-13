Chris Paul Praises Spurs Acting Head Coach Mitch Johnson Amid Popovich Absence
With longtime head coach Gregg Popovich stepping away temporarily due to health reasons, the San Antonio Spurs tapped assistant coach Mitch Johnson to step in as acting head coach.
This decision has brought Johnson into the spotlight, and he’s already receiving high praise from veteran point guard Chris Paul, who's have a career renaissance in San Antonio as a double-double machine.
“Mitch has been great, man,” Paul said enthusiastically in an interview with The Athletic. “I’ve gotten a chance to know Mitch even before I signed here. He’s doing an amazing job, and it’s crazy that he’s in the role that he’s in now because he’s been so communicative anyway.”
Johnson, who has served as a Spurs assistant since 2019, has been recognized for his strategic insights and his strong ability to communicate effectively with players.
In Popovich’s absence, he has taken on more responsibilities, leading practices, handling game strategy, and managing player rotations—all tasks essential to the Spurs' development-focused culture.
“We haven’t had (much) practice because we’re always on the road," Spurs center Victor Wembanyama said. "But he’s doing a great job.”
For a young Spurs roster, Johnson’s guidance brings a familiar structure that ensures the team remains steady amid Popovich’s absence.
Although Johnson’s future as a head coach in San Antonio isn’t guaranteed, his performance during this interim period has certainly helped his case.
Whether Popovich returns or not, Johnson’s time as acting head coach offers him a valuable opportunity to prove his leadership qualities.
For now, he’s keeping the Spurs on track as they stand at 5-6, embodying the culture and philosophy that Popovich has built over the years.