Chris Paul Reacts to Trae Young’s Instagram Post
The NBA offseason is excruciatingly long for almost every NBA player, especially those who missed out on the playoffs. Some players, however, never leave the basketball world. The youth basketball landscape continues to grow, and many players spend their time at summer Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) circuits.
Last week, Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young made a post on Instagram to show how he was spending his offseason at AAU tournaments, especially to watch his son, Tydus, be a part of the next generation of players.
Via Trae Young: "AAU Hoops while we wait…⏳🤞🏽📶
@legyndseybl"
As part of Young's Instagram post, there was a picture of him and San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul, who has been a huge contributor to the AAU landscape for years. Paul commented on Young's post.
Chris Paul: "✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾"
Paul, 40, just finished his 20th season in the NBA and first with the Spurs. San Antonio signed the veteran point guard to a one-year, $11 million deal last offseason to help the development of their young guys and be a strong locker room and bench presence. This season, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, but is now entering unrestricted free agency.
Paul is certainly nearing retirement, but his impact on the youth basketball landscape will last much longer. AAU basketball needs guys like Paul and Young to continue to help youth development.
