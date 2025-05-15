Chris Paul's Heartfelt Message to Jayson Tatum After Achilles Injury
SAN ANTONIO — The future of the Boston Celtics may be looking bleak.
After posting 42 points in Game 4 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum went down and stayed down until he was carried off the court by two members of the Celtics’ medical staff.
Tatum left Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair prior to his official diagnosis of a ruptured achilles, effectively sidelining him for the postseason and a majority of next season, as well.
“He’s the type of guy that gets right up,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said following Boston’s 121-113 loss, “(but) he didn’t and we’ll know tomorrow exactly what it is. It’s tough watching a guy like him get carried off like that.”
This season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists one year after winning the NBA Finals. Now, without him, the Celtics face a 3-1 deficit with a short leash to work with.
After Tatum’s injury, condolences flooded in from around the NBA, including from San Antonio Spurs free agent Chris Paul.
“🤞” Paul wrote on Instagram.
As Tatum begins his recovery process — the Celtics star underwent successful surgery Tuesday — he’ll look to impact Boston as soon as he can.
It will likely factor into front office decisions as the Celtics navigate their sticky fiscal situation, but for the time being, the team is focused on helping its star return to the court.
“He’s doing the best he can,” Mazzulla said. “If there’s anybody that can handle it, it’s him.”