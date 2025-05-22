Chris Paul's Heartfelt Message to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After MVP Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder are three wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since a Kevin Durant-led team lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in 2012, and they are being carried by the third MVP winner in franchise history.
On Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook as Thunder superstars to win the NBA MVP award, and the announcement did not come as a shock to many.
Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a 68-14 season, their best finish in franchise history, despite dealing with significant injuries to his co-stars and supporting cast.
Following the news, San Antonio Spurs guard and Gilgeous-Alexander's former Thunder teammate Chris Paul sent a touching message to congratulate the newest NBA MVP.
"Shai, congrats my brother, congrats man," Paul said. "We talked about this last year, and to see you put the work in again, day in and day out, we knew it was coming and we knew it was just a matter of time. I couldn't be happier for you, man. For Hailey, for Ares, for your moms, pops, no flutes. You deserve this.
"You're one of the most selfless people I ever met in my life. But this moment is about you and what you did and your teammates, man. Enjoy it. I know you've got a lot more work to do, but congrats on MVP my brother. Love you."
Gilgeous-Alexander certainly deserved to win the MVP award after the historic season he had, and his former teammate showing him some love is also a very heartwarming moment.