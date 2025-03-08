Chris Paul’s Honest Statement on Gregg Popovich’s Absence
The San Antonio Spurs headed into the 2024-25 season still in the middle of their rebuild. While they've already landed their future franchise star with Victor Wembanyama, they still need to give time to other young pieces on the roster to develop. Looking to try and accelerate that process, the team brought in NBA veteran Chris Paul to assist, literally.
A big reason for Paul deciding to come to San Antonio was legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. With five NBA championships to his name, Popovich has coached some of the greatest players in the history of the sports. Unfortunately, due to a mild stroke, Popovich will miss the remainder of the season. On the topic of Popovich, Paul shared a heartfelt message when asked about the NBA great.
"It's tough, man. As people always say, 'life is lifing,'" Paul shared. "Things happen that are bigger than the game. I think my relationship with Pop goes way beyond whether or not he gets the chance to coach me."
Considering Paul is viewed as one of the few active players who would likely excel as a head coach, being able to pick Popovich's brain about the game would go a long way for him if that is in his plans.
Popovich last appeared for the team as their coach on October 31st, 2024, against the Utah Jazz. Given his status as the oldest coach in the NBA, there's no telling what will be in store for him and if he will return for the 2025-26 season.
