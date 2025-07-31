Chris Paul's Wife Jada Opens Up on Husband's Major Career Decision
The 2025 NBA free agency class this offseason was alarmingly limited, with no true stars available on the open market. Of course, except for a pair of future Hall of Fame point guards potentially looking for the final team of their careers.
NBA veterans Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook both hit unrestricted free agency this summer, and the aging stars made it clear that they were ready for their next chapter. Paul, 40, played last season with the San Antonio Spurs, and his one-year tenure with the franchise was incredible.
While the Spurs did not see as much success as they would have liked, Paul showed how valuable a veteran he is, and his on-court impact was felt, too, playing all 82 games of the season.
Paul's one year in San Antonio was certainly enough to leave a lasting impact on the Spurs' young core, including guys like Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. However, after just one season with the franchise, the 12-time NBA All-Star decided to return home.
Last week, Paul signed a one-year contract with the LA Clippers, returning home to Los Angeles and the franchise that helped cement him as one of the greats.
Of course, this was a huge decision for Paul to return back to Los Angeles, but it seemed to be an easy one.
Jada Paul opens up about Chris Paul's return to LA
Chris Paul's wife, Jada, talked about his return to the Clippers after being away from home for years in an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears.
“I’m going to support him until the wheels fall off,” Jada Paul said. “The past years have been hard. But the past two years have been harder than the previous three. He just hates being away from the kids, missing their games and not doing things in real time. This past [season] I traveled a lot more than in [seasons] prior."
Of course, Paul wanted to be closer to his family, so that is what he did.
“He was beating himself up about [being away]. And I told him, ‘This contract [with the Spurs] is not going to change our lives. Be aware that you’re making a choice. You are choosing to do this.’ But I didn’t want him to quit before it’s finished and be resentful later," Jada Paul continued.
"We’ll see [about the future], but having him home definitely makes it easier."