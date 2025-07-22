Chris Paul Sends Heartfelt Message to Spurs After Clippers Signing
For likely his last year in the NBA, future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has decided to return home to the LA Clippers.
Paul initially spent the first six years of his career in New Orleans, but was then traded to the Clippers. Paul went on to play six seasons in LA, being a founding member of "Lob City" and turning into one of the greatest players the franchise has ever seen. Now, eight years after leaving LA, Paul is making his return.
Paul entered unrestricted free agency after a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2024-25 season, becoming one of just a handful of players to play all 82 games, despite being in his 20th NBA season and 40 years old.
In his lone season with the Spurs, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, and many fans likely wish that the veteran point guard was able to spend more than just one season with the franchise.
After signing with the Clippers, Paul shared a heartfelt message to the Spurs on Instagram.
Via Chris Paul: "Grateful for the journey 🙏🏾 Thank you to the San Antonio @spurs organization, Coach Pop, Coach Mitch, my teammates, the coaching staff, and the incredible fans for welcoming me this past season. Proud to have been part of a franchise with such rich history and bright future. Nothing but love for the 2-1-0 🤍🖤 #GoSpursGo #ThankYouSA"
Even though Paul played just one season in San Antonio, the legendary point guard showed his respect for the organization with an incredible message and a series of pictures from his time with the Spurs.