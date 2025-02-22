Chris Paul Sends Heartfelt Message to Victor Wembanyama
AUSTIN, Texas — Despite a win over the Phoenix Suns on the heels of perhaps the news they dreaded most, the San Antonio Spurs still had Victor Wembanyama's absence looming in their minds.
“His presence is bigger than what he does on the court," Chris Paul said in the locker room.
Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis Thursday morning after San Antonio discovered it during a checkup spurred by a series of low-energy days he displayed. The result was the end of the 21-year-old's season.
"He's one of the best humans I've ever met in this league," Paul said. "More than anything, we just miss him being around. His charisma and what he brings to the locker room is what we'll miss most."
Paul and the Spurs rallied for a win over the Suns on the same night the news broke, and now look ahead to a near-30-game stretch with playoff implications on the line to close the season.
If they keep winning, such a goal is attainable. Whether or not they'll be able to given their sparse center corps still hangs in the balance, but if one thing has been made clear, it's that making the playoffs is all they're focused on.
"That’s the plan,” Paul said. “That is absolutely the plan. That didn’t change. I know Vic. I know Pop. They wouldn't have it any other way."
