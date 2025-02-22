Inside The Spurs

Chris Paul Sends Heartfelt Message to Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul sends a message to Victor Wembanyama after his season-ending injury

Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) look on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
AUSTIN, Texas — Despite a win over the Phoenix Suns on the heels of perhaps the news they dreaded most, the San Antonio Spurs still had Victor Wembanyama's absence looming in their minds.

“His presence is bigger than what he does on the court," Chris Paul said in the locker room.

Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis Thursday morning after San Antonio discovered it during a checkup spurred by a series of low-energy days he displayed. The result was the end of the 21-year-old's season.

"He's one of the best humans I've ever met in this league," Paul said. "More than anything, we just miss him being around. His charisma and what he brings to the locker room is what we'll miss most."

Paul and the Spurs rallied for a win over the Suns on the same night the news broke, and now look ahead to a near-30-game stretch with playoff implications on the line to close the season.

Team Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs adn Team Spurs guard Chris Paul (3)
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs adn Team Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) of the San Antonio Spurs react after competing in the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

If they keep winning, such a goal is attainable. Whether or not they'll be able to given their sparse center corps still hangs in the balance, but if one thing has been made clear, it's that making the playoffs is all they're focused on.

"That’s the plan,” Paul said. “That is absolutely the plan. That didn’t change. I know Vic. I know Pop. They wouldn't have it any other way."

