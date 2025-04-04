Inside The Spurs

Chris Paul Shares Honest Statement on NBA Future

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul shares honest statement on his future in the NBA

Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Even though he's no longer the All-NBA talent that was once regarded as the top point guard in the league, San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul is still bringing immense value as he nears the age of 40. Not only is he still putting up respectable numbers, but he hasn't missed a game for San Antonio all season long and has started in all of them.

However, there's no denying that Paul has regressed over the years, especially since he left the Phoenix Suns. As his career heads toward the end, Paul spoke with NBA writer Marc J. Spears to address how he sees his career going forward.

“I’ll be 40 in May. So, yeah man, I’m going to keep playing, I think," Paul told Spears. "At the end of every season, I evaluate everything. Evaluate playing. Evaluate how my body feels. But the more years that go by, it’s more conversations with my family, with my kids. They have a lot of say so. They got a lot of input.”

Paul is already in his 20th season in the NBA, meaning next season would put him in elite company with just six other players who have played at least 21 seasons in the NBA. The only active player ahead of him is LeBron James, who if he plays next season will set the record with 23 seasons in the NBA.

Spurs guard Chris Pau
Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) guards in the second quarter in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Paul's contract is set to expire at the end of this season after signing a one-year, $10.4 million deal with the Spurs. Given his play with them this year and his role as a veteran on a young team, a return would make sense for both parties for next season.

