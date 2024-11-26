Inside The Spurs

Could the Spurs Win the Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes in 2025?

If the Duke star ends up in San Antonio, the rest of the league could be in serious trouble.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 22, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates a three pointer made during the second half against the Arizona Wildcat at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates a three pointer made during the second half against the Arizona Wildcat at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs have set themselves up for some exciting possibilities in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Thanks to some savvy planning, they own multiple first-round picks, including an unprotected one from the Atlanta Hawks.

If the ping pong balls bounce their way, the Spurs could be in the running for one of the most exciting prospects we’ve seen in years—Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.

What Picks Do the Spurs Have?

San Antonio Spurs
May 16, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum draws the San Antonio Spurs as the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

San Antonio’s draft cupboard is stacked:

  • Hawks’ unprotected pick: Currently projected at 8th, but it could slide into the lottery if Atlanta struggles.
  • Their own pick: Right now, it’s at 17th, thanks to the Spurs’ solid 9-8 start to the season.
  • Bulls’ pick: San Antonio gets this one if it falls outside the top 10.
  • Hornets’ pick: The Spurs will receive it if it’s outside the lottery.

It’s unlikely all four picks will come through, but the unprotected Hawks pick gives San Antonio a real chance to move up the draft board. If that pick lands in the lottery, anything’s possible.

Who Is Cooper Flagg?

Cooper Flagg
Nov 22, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg isn’t just another top prospect—he’s the kind of talent teams dream about. At 6-foot-9, he’s a defensive force and a do-it-all forward with the tools to dominate games without needing to be a primary scorer (yet).

At Duke, Flagg has shown flashes of his potential as a freshman against top-tier competition:

  • Points per game: 17.8
  • Rebounds per game: 8.8
  • Assists per game: 3.8
  • Field goal percentage: 44.6

Flagg’s ability to lock down on defense, attack the glass, and fill in the gaps offensively makes him special. And at just 17 years old, his game still has plenty of room to grow.

He’s the type of player who could eventually become the jumbo-sized Jokic-type creator every team wants.

What Would Flagg Mean for the Spurs?

Wembanyama
Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Let’s dream for a second. If the Spurs manage to land Flagg in 2025, they’d be pairing him with Victor Wembanyama—a duo that could change the league.

Think about it: Wemby and Flagg controlling the paint, switching on defense, and wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor. Add in the Spurs’ other young pieces—Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle—and you’re looking at a team that could contend for years to come.

“Area 51,” as fans have nicknamed Wembanyama and Castle, would get even scarier with Flagg in the mix. His defensive instincts and versatility would complement Wemby’s brilliance on both ends perfectly.

Is It Likely?

San Antonio Spurs
May 16, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; People walk past the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery board at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Sure, landing Flagg is a long shot. The Hawks’ pick would need to fall into the lottery, and then the Spurs would have to hit big in the draft lottery. But with how the Spurs have positioned themselves, it’s not impossible—and that’s enough to keep fans dreaming.

Flagg and Wembanyama together? That’s the kind of future any franchise would envy.

Let’s see how the season and the lottery play out—2025 could be a huge year for San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

No Matter the Voice, Gregg Popovich's Enduring Impact Looms Over Spurs

3 Key Takeaways from the Spurs’ Comeback Win Over the Warriors

Awaiting Reinforcements, Spurs 'Have to Win' Games

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News