Could the Spurs Win the Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes in 2025?
The San Antonio Spurs have set themselves up for some exciting possibilities in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Thanks to some savvy planning, they own multiple first-round picks, including an unprotected one from the Atlanta Hawks.
If the ping pong balls bounce their way, the Spurs could be in the running for one of the most exciting prospects we’ve seen in years—Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.
What Picks Do the Spurs Have?
San Antonio’s draft cupboard is stacked:
- Hawks’ unprotected pick: Currently projected at 8th, but it could slide into the lottery if Atlanta struggles.
- Their own pick: Right now, it’s at 17th, thanks to the Spurs’ solid 9-8 start to the season.
- Bulls’ pick: San Antonio gets this one if it falls outside the top 10.
- Hornets’ pick: The Spurs will receive it if it’s outside the lottery.
It’s unlikely all four picks will come through, but the unprotected Hawks pick gives San Antonio a real chance to move up the draft board. If that pick lands in the lottery, anything’s possible.
Who Is Cooper Flagg?
Cooper Flagg isn’t just another top prospect—he’s the kind of talent teams dream about. At 6-foot-9, he’s a defensive force and a do-it-all forward with the tools to dominate games without needing to be a primary scorer (yet).
At Duke, Flagg has shown flashes of his potential as a freshman against top-tier competition:
- Points per game: 17.8
- Rebounds per game: 8.8
- Assists per game: 3.8
- Field goal percentage: 44.6
Flagg’s ability to lock down on defense, attack the glass, and fill in the gaps offensively makes him special. And at just 17 years old, his game still has plenty of room to grow.
He’s the type of player who could eventually become the jumbo-sized Jokic-type creator every team wants.
What Would Flagg Mean for the Spurs?
Let’s dream for a second. If the Spurs manage to land Flagg in 2025, they’d be pairing him with Victor Wembanyama—a duo that could change the league.
Think about it: Wemby and Flagg controlling the paint, switching on defense, and wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor. Add in the Spurs’ other young pieces—Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle—and you’re looking at a team that could contend for years to come.
“Area 51,” as fans have nicknamed Wembanyama and Castle, would get even scarier with Flagg in the mix. His defensive instincts and versatility would complement Wemby’s brilliance on both ends perfectly.
Is It Likely?
Sure, landing Flagg is a long shot. The Hawks’ pick would need to fall into the lottery, and then the Spurs would have to hit big in the draft lottery. But with how the Spurs have positioned themselves, it’s not impossible—and that’s enough to keep fans dreaming.
Flagg and Wembanyama together? That’s the kind of future any franchise would envy.
Let’s see how the season and the lottery play out—2025 could be a huge year for San Antonio.