De'Aaron Fox Breaks Silence on Major Injury News
With Victor Wembanyama already sidelined for the year after a season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder, the San Antonio Spurs took another hit.
As the team announced Thursday, De'Aaron Fox will be ending his season prematurely as well to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger. He'll be out for Friday's contest.
Friday morning, Fox provided an injury update on his finger and decision to get season-ending surgery, stating that he expects a 12-week recovery process.
Fox and Wembanyama are joined on the Spurs' availability report by Charles Bassey, who is still dealing with a bone bruise in their left knee, and Riley Minix and David Duke Jr. — two of the team's two-way players.
Meanwhile, the Hornets' availability is as follows:
Damion Baugh - OUT (G League; Two-Way)
Tre Mann - OUT (Disc; Herniation)
Brandon Miller - OUT (Right Wrist; Ligament Repair)
Josh Okogie - OUT (Left Hamstring; Strain)
Tidjane Salaun- OUT (G League; On Assignment)
K.J. Simpson - OUT (G League; Two-Way)
Grant Williams - OUT (Right ACL; Repair)
The Spurs, since losing Wembanyama, have gone 4-8 and currently sit at No. 12 in the Western Conference. Immediately after the first injury, Chris Paul iterated the intention to make a run at the Play-In Tournament despite the absence of their star.
Now? Such a goal is even tougher. Especially with one of the league's youngest rosters.
The Spurs aren't done trying, but the final stretch of the season may now become more development-heavy than it was originally thought to be.
