De'Aaron Fox Makes Spurs History in Debut vs Hawks
The San Antonio Spurs had hopes of what they were getting with De'Aaron Fox before he officially took the court for them for the first time.
In one game, he proved them right.
Fox, in the Spurs' 126-125 thriller victory over the Atlanta Hawks on the road, notched 24 points, 13 assists and three steals in a hefty 37 minutes. He not only played a crucial part of the win, but made history in the process, becoming the first Spur in franchise history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in a debut.
"His resume speaks for itself," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of Fox prior to the matchup. "He is a top player ... on both ends of the floor. Dynamic in every sense of the word."
After building a comfortable lead in the first half, San Antonio's defense began to falter in the latter two quarters, allowing Atlanta to mount a comeback. Thanks to Fox and Victor Wembanyama — who logged 24 points of his own — the Spurs were able to hold their own.
With the win, San Antonio improved to 22-26 on the season and 1-0 in the Fox era. His impact on the floor was palpable, and for the Spurs, that's entirely positive.
Next up for Fox, Wembanyama, and Co. is another road test against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff from Spectrum Center is set for 7 p.m. EST Friday.
Related Articles
De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama Spearhead Spurs' New Era
De'Aaron Fox Makes Announcement After Trade to Spurs