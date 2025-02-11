De'Aaron Fox's Honest Statement on Playing With Victor Wembanyama
De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama have become one of the NBA's most exciting duos, but the two still have a record of 2-2 overall.
While the Spurs have some very close calls and could have very easily gone 4-0 in that span, the team still has room for improvement. That's something that De'Aaron Fox would be one of the first to admit himself.
"It's definitely evolving," Fox said about his chemistry with Wembanyama. Trying to develop that chemistry, trying to develop whatever type of two-man game. Obviously, we're not leaving guys out because if someone helps, I feel like both of us are able to make that type of pass."
Surprisingly, Fox admitted that he still really hasn't had a true practice yet with the Spurs. While it may sound shocking, many teams are too busy going through a tough stretch of games before reaching the All-Star break - which says something more about the NBA schedule-makers than anything.
"It's a learning process, it's the third game for us," Fox said. "We haven't even had like a true practice yet because we've been on the road. We're continuing to learn especially as a team."
Even without the practice, Fox and Wembanyama remain a dangerous duo in the league. The two losses they suffered came at a combined two points.
The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
