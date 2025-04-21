De'Aaron Fox Sends Message to Ja Morant After Spurs' Playoff Elimination
The San Antonio Spurs have an offseason to work on the chemistry between their new star De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, but in the meantime, both are ramping up their recovery.
Fox underwent surgery in Los Angeles on March 17 to repair ligament damage in his left pinkie after playing with it taped for the entirety of the season, while Wembanyama continues to nurse a deep vein thrombosis that team doctors found in his right shoulder. While working on getting back to the court, Fox took some time to react to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's newest sneaker release.
Morant debuted the "Nike Ja 3" in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The shoe featured a hot-pink body with several Nike "swooshes."
"🔥🔥🔥," Fox commented on X.
The Grizzlies went on to record the worst loss in Game 1 history, falling 131-80 to the Thunder with another road game on the horizon. If Memphis doesn't find a way to bounce back, its offseason could begin sooner than it'd like to admit.
While the Spurs are already in a similar position, they have the prospect of Fox and Wembanyama to look forward to when next season rolls around. Fox emphasized that.
"You want to be able to get a full offseason in with the guys," the point guard said of choosing to have the procedure mid-season. "That was really a big part ... we want to be able to grow together in the offseason.”
