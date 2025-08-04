De'Aaron Fox Surpasses Chris Paul On Major All-Time List
De'Aaron Fox signed a four-year, $229 million extension with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday afternoon, locking him in Texas after they traded for him midseason. Everyone figured an extension was coming, and the Spurs opted to hand him a max extension, something some people were surprised by.
That contract launched Fox up to more than $416 million in career earnings, the 19th most in NBA history. He moved past Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns, and many other NBA stars with this contract that is ever-changing.
Luka Doncic just signed his new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, a three-year, $165 million deal, which will put him in a position to sign a five-year, $418 million contract in just two years. So Doncic will soon climb even further up this list.
The NBA's contracts have been getting out of control recently. Even with the salary cap not projected to jump as much as usual over the next few years, people believe players like Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg could reach $1 billion in career earnings if they stay healthy and play long enough. And just based on Doncic's numbers, that seems realistic.
San Antonio acquired Fox from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade involving the Chicago Bulls, where they sent out Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and a few lesser valuable first-round picks. Fox had asked out of Sacramento, and it became clear that he wanted to be traded to the Spurs. He got his wish and believes he can be the perfect complement to Wembanyama.
The Spurs have an intriguing young backcourt, even with Fox secured for the next few years, after drafting Stephon Castle last year and Dylan Harper this year, both with top-five picks.
Should the Spurs Have Signed Fox to this Contract?
If Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper progress the right way and become as good as they're expected to be, the Spurs could be in a tricky situation in a few years when it comes time to extend them. Wembanyama is guaranteed to sign a max extension when his contract comes due, but Castle and Harper will be due for theirs while Fox is nearing the end of his deal.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton cautions that point guards like Fox, who rely on athleticism and speed, don't always age well, and he'll be 32 at the end of this new contract. Those cautions, plus the price tag he's at, could have Spurs fans nervous in a few years.
Related Articles
Mailbag: Who's in Starting Lineup? Wembanyama, Offseason, More
Biggest Key for Summer Spurs in Vegas? Starters 'Showing Up'