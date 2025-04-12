Devin Booker's Heartfelt Message to Kevin Durant After Suns-Spurs
Regardless of how the offseason shakes out for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have played their final game together this season.
"It's just been a joy," Booker said when asked about his veteran teammate. "From my favorite player to teammate, I don't take it lightly, our relationship on and off the court."
Phoenix wildly underperformed expectations this season between the trio of Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal. Still, it closed out the season with a momentous win over the San Antonio Spurs. Booker logged 18 points and Beal notched 21 to offset Julian Champagnie's 23 to lead San Antonio.
It was also Booker's last. In the locker room, the forward confirmed he would sit out of the Suns' season finale on the road against the Kings.
"Let the young guys get more opportunity," Booker said. "Guys that have been working super hard this year and haven’t gotten much of an opportunity ... I don’t think I’ll be playing."
The Suns have plenty of questions to consider once the regular season ends, especially regarding the future of Durant. Phoenix has limited roster flexibility and failed to make the playoffs entirely, so changes being made wouldn't come as a surprise.
As for Booker's feelings on any potential shake up? He only stated the obvious.
"I mean, we still play together," he said.
