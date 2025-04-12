Inside The Spurs

Devin Booker's Heartfelt Message to Kevin Durant After Suns-Spurs

Devin Booker made sure to give Kevin Durant his flowers after a win over the San Antonio Spurs

Matt Guzman

Nov 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) look on against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) look on against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Regardless of how the offseason shakes out for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have played their final game together this season.

"It's just been a joy," Booker said when asked about his veteran teammate. "From my favorite player to teammate, I don't take it lightly, our relationship on and off the court."

Phoenix wildly underperformed expectations this season between the trio of Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal. Still, it closed out the season with a momentous win over the San Antonio Spurs. Booker logged 18 points and Beal notched 21 to offset Julian Champagnie's 23 to lead San Antonio.

It was also Booker's last. In the locker room, the forward confirmed he would sit out of the Suns' season finale on the road against the Kings.

"Let the young guys get more opportunity," Booker said. "Guys that have been working super hard this year and haven’t gotten much of an opportunity ... I don’t think I’ll be playing."

The Suns have plenty of questions to consider once the regular season ends, especially regarding the future of Durant. Phoenix has limited roster flexibility and failed to make the playoffs entirely, so changes being made wouldn't come as a surprise.

As for Booker's feelings on any potential shake up? He only stated the obvious.

"I mean, we still play together," he said.

Related Articles

Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True

Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story

In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News