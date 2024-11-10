Devin Vassell’s Shooting Sparks Spurs Despite Tough Loss to Jazz
The San Antonio Spurs faced another tough loss Saturday night, falling 111-110 to the Utah Jazz, one of the weaker teams in the Western Conference.
But while the game’s final score was disappointing, there was a bright spot in Devin Vassell’s return to the court.
Coming off the bench after a seven-month recovery from foot surgery, Vassell looked sharp and brought a sorely needed boost to the Spurs’ offense.
In just 22 minutes, Vassell scored 21 points, shooting 8-for-13 from the field and sinking three of his six attempts from beyond the arc.
His return is promising for a Spurs team that has struggled with three-point shooting, hitting only 33.5% of their attempts this season—one of the lowest marks in the league.
"First off, I just want to give credit to my coaches [and] the training staff for helping me get back," Vassell said after the game. "I haven't played in a long time. During the offseason, I was kind of frustrated. I just want to be out there with my teammates, and play with them, and have training camp and everything. I was able to get through it."
Vassell’s performance is a sign of hope for a Spurs offense that desperately needs spacing.
The team has been last in the league on catch-and-shoot threes, converting just 30.7% of their attempts.
His presence on the floor opens up opportunities for his teammates, taking pressure off fellow scorer Keldon Johnson and making things easier for big man Victor Wembanyama, who has drawn double-teams and crowded defenses since his arrival.
“It was good for me to be back out there,” Vassell said, showing appreciation for his team and his fans. “Good for me to be playing with some of these guys. But ultimately I wanted to get that win, so I’m kind of upset about that right now.”
The frustration is understandable. But for the Spurs, the return of their sharpshooter marks a potential turning point. His minutes may be limited initially, but he’s certainly poised to help San Antonio climb out of their three-point slump.
As the Spurs continue their homestand, fans have reason to hope that Vassell’s three-point precision can help fuel a turnaround.