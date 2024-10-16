Do the Spurs Have a Turnover Problem? Assessing Early Preseason Issues
The San Antonio Spurs are off to a bit of a rocky start in the preseason, and one notable issue that’s emerged is their high turnover rate.
While it’s still early, turnovers have been a recurring theme through their first few games.
Here’s a breakdown of how those turnovers have played out so far and whether Spurs fans should be concerned.
The Turnover Count
- Game 1: The Spurs committed 21 turnovers in their preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, resulting in a 112-107 loss.
- Game 2: They improved slightly in their second game against the Orlando Magic, turning the ball over 14 times and securing a 107-97 win.
- Game 3: Against the Utah Jazz, the Spurs had their cleanest performance with just 12 turnovers, leading to a 126-120 win.
- Game 4: However, turnover issues resurfaced in their recent game against the Miami Heat, where they committed 21 turnovers, including 14 in the first half. That led to a tight 120-117 loss.
With two games of 21 turnovers, the Spurs clearly have some ball-handling and decision-making issues to iron out before the regular season begins.
Rookies and Veterans Adjusting
Part of the Spurs’ turnover struggles can be attributed to their mix of rookie talent and veteran players adjusting to new roles.
Stephon Castle, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has contributed to the turnover issue as he adjusts to the speed and complexity of the NBA.
It’s not uncommon for young players to struggle in their first outings, and Castle is no exception. His turnovers are part of the learning curve every rookie faces, and they should decrease as he gets more comfortable on the court.
Chris Paul, while a seasoned veteran, is also experiencing some early hiccups. In the game against the Heat, Paul had six turnovers.
While this might seem alarming, it’s likely due to a combination of shaking off the rust and getting familiar with the Spurs’ offensive system.
Paul has been on a minutes restriction, and these types of early-season issues aren’t unusual for a veteran player transitioning into a new team dynamic.
Yes, It's Too Early to Panic
While the Spurs’ turnovers have been an issue during the preseason, it’s far too early to hit the panic button. These early games are about finding cohesion, and mistakes like turnovers are part of the process.
As the team gels, particularly with Castle and Paul adjusting to new roles, the expectation is that the turnovers will decrease as the regular season approaches.
For now, it’s simply a preseason growing pain. The real test will come once the games start to count.