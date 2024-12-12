Does a Damian Lillard Trade to the Spurs Make Sense?
The rumors about a Western Conference team making a move for Damian Lillard have been swirling, with some suggesting that the San Antonio Spurs should make a bold push to pair the superstar guard with Victor Wembanyama.
On paper, it seems like a fun idea—Lillard is an elite scorer and playmaker, and the thought of him teaming up with the generational talent of Wembanyama is enticing.
However, while this trade might be exciting, does it actually make sense for the long-term success of the team?
Building Around Wembanyama with Lillard
Lillard’s offensive firepower would instantly make the Spurs more competitive.
He’s a proven leader, and his shooting and playmaking would do wonders for a guy like Wembanyama, who’s still adjusting to the NBA game. The two could form a solid foundation for the team, with Lillard spacing the floor and creating opportunities for Wembanyama to dominate in the paint.
Yes, Wembanyama is already a superstar, but he’s just starting his career. Would bringing in a 34-year-old Lillard shift the team’s timeline?
The Spurs are building for the future, and while Lillard can help now, he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
So, is pushing to win immediately the best route when you have a future superstar like Wembanyama to build around?
The Potential Trade Package and What It Means
In a proposed deal, the Spurs could send a package similar to that of Chris Paul, Jeremy Sochan, Sidy Cissoko, a 2025 first-round pick from the Hawks, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick swap, and a 2027 second-round pick to Milwaukee for Lillard.
It’s a big haul, but it’s not out of line for a player like Lillard.
Still, trading away young players like Vassell and Sochan feels risky. Vassell has been a solid two-way contributor, and Sochan has shown plenty of promise, especially with his ability on defense.
Losing them could hurt the Spurs’ future development, and for a team that’s still figuring things out, it might not be the right time to sacrifice those assets for a short-term boost.
A Short-Term Boost, but at What Cost?
It's true, Lillard would instantly make the Spurs a better team.
He’s a game-changer who can light it up and create opportunities for everyone else. But would it be worth it in the long run? The Spurs would give up a lot of young talent and future picks, potentially slowing down their rebuild.
Instead of putting all their chips on the table for a run-now mentality, the Spurs could keep developing their young core, like Wembanyama, Vassell, Castle and Sochan, and build something sustainable for the future.
Conclusion: Is It Worth It for the Spurs?
The Spurs’ future is looking brighter than ever with Wembanyama leading the charge, and it might be better to continue building with youth and patience rather than rushing into a win-now mindset.
Sometimes, the best move is to let the young players develop and see where that takes you.