Donovan Mitchell's Honest Statement on Struggles After Cavaliers-Spurs
After going on a four-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers have finally found their groove again.
On Thursday night, the Cavaliers narrowly defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-116 in a game that the Cavaliers needed to win to prove they weren't slumping anymore. After the win, Cleveland found themselves back on a three-game winning streak.
Even though the Cavaliers defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, Donovan Mitchell had some very blunt words for his recent performances during the team's struggles.
"I felt like I wasn't even doing that," Mitchell said about impacting the game. "I felt like those four games, when I said what I said, I was just out there. I wasn't doing anything to impact the game. I'm not always going to be a scorer, not always going to go out there and have 30 or 40."
The biggest issue for Mitchell was trying to figure out how to impact winning even when his shot was off - something he believes that he wasn't doing.
"How do you impact winning? That was really my sentiments behind my comments because I wasn't impacting winning basketball," Mitchell said. "I wasn't doing anything. When your leader is not doing that, that's what happens."
In the last five games, Mitchell has averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds on 33/19/88 shooting from the field. With how Mitchell is currently performing, it's not good enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers to succeed in the playoffs.
