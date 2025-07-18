Inside The Spurs

Dylan Harper's Honest Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper revealed how he views Lakers' Luka Doncic and Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Logan Struck

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the second half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The NBA recently hosted an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) on Reddit, with the top three picks in the 2025 draft: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe. Fans took advantage of the opportunity, asking this star rookie trio some questions that many have been wanting answers to.

New San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper was asked, "What players do you model your game after, and what players do you think you are similar to in terms of play styles on both ends?" Harper responded with a few of his inspirations.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper dribbles
Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

"All the big guards that resemble the same size as me. I'd say Shai, Cade Cunningham, James Harden, Luka Dončić. We are all around the same height. Just how they control the game, the pace. How they can score and a little bit of everything. On advice I have for a lefty is to work on your right hand too, because a lot of teams are going to force you to go right, even though you're a lefty," Harper responded.

Harper, 19, is a hyper-skilled 6-foot-6 guard, very similar to the players he named. Of course, trying to resemble your game off the reigning NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, seems like a good strategy, especially when you have the game to back it up.

If Harper can have a similar impact to any of the "big guards" he resembles, then the Spurs will be set up for success. OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic are arguably the two best guards in the NBA, so having your top draft pick model his game after them is a recipe for success.

