Dylan Harper's Honest Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
The NBA recently hosted an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) on Reddit, with the top three picks in the 2025 draft: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe. Fans took advantage of the opportunity, asking this star rookie trio some questions that many have been wanting answers to.
New San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper was asked, "What players do you model your game after, and what players do you think you are similar to in terms of play styles on both ends?" Harper responded with a few of his inspirations.
"All the big guards that resemble the same size as me. I'd say Shai, Cade Cunningham, James Harden, Luka Dončić. We are all around the same height. Just how they control the game, the pace. How they can score and a little bit of everything. On advice I have for a lefty is to work on your right hand too, because a lot of teams are going to force you to go right, even though you're a lefty," Harper responded.
Harper, 19, is a hyper-skilled 6-foot-6 guard, very similar to the players he named. Of course, trying to resemble your game off the reigning NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, seems like a good strategy, especially when you have the game to back it up.
If Harper can have a similar impact to any of the "big guards" he resembles, then the Spurs will be set up for success. OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic are arguably the two best guards in the NBA, so having your top draft pick model his game after them is a recipe for success.