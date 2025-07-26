Inside The Spurs

Dylan Harper’s Reaction to First NBA Contract Goes Viral

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper reacted to signing his first NBA contract.

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs recently made their No. 2 pick officially part of the team, as Dylan Harper signed his first NBA contract. The Rutgers product has a lot of promise coming into the league, as he was taken just one spot after generational prospect Cooper Flagg.

Harper joins a talented core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and more. He's expected to add even more flair to the backcourt, having averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game with the Scarlet Knights.

Harper signing his rookie deal went viral on social media, as he had a unique reaction. The point guard was surprised to see how much he was signing for, which prompted a laugh from the rest of the people in the room.

The 19-year-old signed a four-year $56.1 million deal with a first-year salary of $12.37 million. Harper will have the seventh-highest salary on the team for the 2025-26 season, right behind Wembanyama.

Harper's money shouldn't come as a surprise, being the No. 2 overall pick, but he certainly played up to par during NBA 2K26 Summer League. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across two games before being pulled. The Spurs saw all they needed to see from their rookie.

Harper will join fellow lottery pick Carter Bryant (selected No. 14 overall) for what should be an exciting and improved season in San Antonio. Wembanyama and Fox each suffered injuries last season, which limited the Spurs to a 34-48 record.

