Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to ESPN Star's Controversial Statement
The NBA has been blessed to always have a clear-cut face of the league, constantly passing the torch from superstar to superstar since Magic Johnson and Larry Bird revolutionized the game. The NBA now faces a major problem as LeBron James and Steph Curry near retirement, with no superstar next in line to take the throne.
There are some candidates to be the next face of the NBA, with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama a top option. The 21-year-old, 7-foot-3 phenom has taken over the league in just his second option, but not everyone feels that he is fit to be the face of the NBA.
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that an international player like Wembanyama should be the face of the NBA, and hopes a guy like Anthony Edwards steps up in place.
"I don't believe an international player can be the face of the NBA," Smith said. I know they're global iconic figures, their popularity extends globally, but the NBA is an American born sport... My wish is that Anthony Edwards changes his mind."
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley responded to Smith's controversial comments.
Via Patrick Beverley: "Yea i disagree, it was a time where no one thought a black man would be the face of the nba decades ago. basketball is always based on evolution and doesn’t matter what race or nationality you are, the face of the NBA could be anyone from anywhere @stephenasmith always Luv ❤️ @PatBevPod"
The NBA has been dominated by international talent, with arguably the top four players in the league all international, not even including French phenom Wembanyama. It would not be crazy for an international star to become the face of the league, especially with a generational talent like Wembanyama.
