Ex-NBA Stars React to Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama Pairing
SAN ANTONIO — One anonymous Eastern Conference executive made a bold claim that the San Antonio Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo, would become instant "title favorites."
Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams lost interest in the claim after the second word. "Let's boycott anonymous sources," he said on FanDuel's "Run It Back." However, the thought of them teaming up seems like a nightmare.
The crew went on to lightly discuss the idea of Antetokounmpo joining Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, which has been floating since the offseason began after Milwaukee's third straight first-round exit.
The consensus? San Antonio would certainly be a team to watch.
"Giannis, with Wemby?" Chandler Parsons said. "That length and all of those role players around them? Yeah, it’d be a dangerous team."
If the Spurs did want to make a deal for Antetokounmpo, they'd have to include several young players along with a haul of draft picks. Between Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Stephon Castle, a duo or trio would be sent along with the No. 2 overall pick and subsequent first-round selections.
To this point, San Antonio hasn't been keen on selling its roster for a player — acquiring De'Aaron Fox at February's trade deadline was the latest proof of that. And while Antetokounmpo presents a generational opportunity, the Spurs have reason to like where they are. Especially since they're adding a top rookie to the fold in June.
